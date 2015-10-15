China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Oct 15 Adler Real Estate AG :
* General meeting of Adler Real Estate AG approves capital measures for investment in conwert
* Approval for issuance of mandatory convertible bond of 175 million euros ($199.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".