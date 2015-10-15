Oct 15 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy :

* Agroinvestitsionnyi Kommercheskiy Bank PJSC divests 8.05 pct stake in company

* Says IK Progress-Kapital decreases its stake in company to 2.73 pct from 11.97 pct

* Beta-konsalt LLC acquires 7.65 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1k77IXA, bit.ly/1Pv6RM7, bit.ly/1OEKqUc

