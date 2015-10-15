Oct 15 Esprinet SpA :

* Sells through unit Celly SpA its retail unit Rosso Garibaldi for 0.7 million euros ($798,140.00), of which 100,000 euros as goodwill

* Sale to be effective from Oct. 31

