BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Oct 15 Esprinet SpA :
* Sells through unit Celly SpA its retail unit Rosso Garibaldi for 0.7 million euros ($798,140.00), of which 100,000 euros as goodwill
* Sale to be effective from Oct. 31
* Sale to be effective from Oct. 31

($1 = 0.8770 euros)
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds