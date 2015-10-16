BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 16 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Records for FY 2014/15 ending on Sept. 30, net sales of 202 million Swiss francs ($212.32 million), compared to 2013/2014 net sales of 215 million francs
* FY preliminary EBIT margin is 4.4 percent (previous guidance: 5.0 percent) and preliminary EBITA margin is 5.3 percent (EBIT before acquisition-related amortization) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 5 The French government has cut its assessment of the risk of bird flu in the country to the lowest level after stemming a disease that had swept through the southwestern duck-breeding region for the second winter in a row.