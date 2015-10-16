Oct 16 Therametrics Holding AG :

* Announces execution of a binding term sheet with Fin Posillipo S.p.A and Bootes S.r.L. for the issuance of convertible loan notes totaling 3.3 million Swiss francs ($3.47 million)

* Loan notes will be issued in four tranches, two at 1.1 million Swiss francs each in October and December 2015, and two at 550,000 Swiss francs each in January and February 2016

* Tranches 2-4 are payable upon achievement of certain milestones of the recently approved restructuring plan

* Loan notes will be executed, and the first tranche subscribed and paid, on or before Oct. 31, 2015