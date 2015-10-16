UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
Oct 16 Elisa Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 394 million euros ($448.57 million) (Reuters poll: 387 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA 145 million euros (Reuters poll: 143 million euros)
* Q3 mobile ARPU was 15.9 euros versus 15.7 euros in previous quarter
* Full year revenue and EBITDA outlook has been upgraded
* Both revenue and EBITDA in 2015 are estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2014 (previously at same level)
Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.