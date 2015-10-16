BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding to increase its capital to 20.0 million lira
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
Oct 16 British American Tobacco Plc :
* BAT completes auction for Souza Cruz
* Has reached threshold for delisting Souza Cruz in Brazil
* BAT Serviços will acquire 342,956,819 shares at a price of R$27.20 per share, representing 22.4 pct of Souza Cruz
* BAT's total ownership of Souza Cruz will therefore increase to 97.7 pct of Souza Cruz
* At offer price, value of 24.7 pct free float is circa £1.7 billion
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago