BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding to increase its capital to 20.0 million lira
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
Oct 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal
* New venture launched with a number of major dealer banks and chicago board options exchange
* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000 (approximately a third of anticipated total funding capital requirements for venture).
* Products to be traded on london stock exchange derivatives market, cleared through lch.clearnet
* Reinforces group's commitment to partnering with customers, as well as its open access approach
* Lseg's initial shareholding will be 31.67 per cent but it will seek to reduce its holding to 25 per cent
* London stock exchange group launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal
* Short term and long term interest rate futures to be offered in first phase
* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago