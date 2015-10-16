UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
Oct 16 ITE Group Plc :
* Neil Jones has informed board of his intention to resign from his position of chief financial officer
* Neil will be joining Huntsworth Plc as chief financial officer in February 2016
* Commenced a search for his successor and a further announcement in relation to a new chief financial officer will be made in due course as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.