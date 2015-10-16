Oct 16 ITE Group Plc :

* Neil Jones has informed board of his intention to resign from his position of chief financial officer

* Neil will be joining Huntsworth Plc as chief financial officer in February 2016

* Commenced a search for his successor and a further announcement in relation to a new chief financial officer will be made in due course as appropriate