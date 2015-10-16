BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding to increase its capital to 20.0 million lira
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
Oct 16 African Bank Ltd :
* Termination of proposed acquisition of Stangen and Supplement to Information Memorandum
* Certain suspensive conditions not fulfilled by relevant date, curator wishes to announce that agreement regarding acquisition of Stangen by African Bank has lapsed
* Will instead be establishing a cell captive arrangement as an alternative insurance provider
* This arrangement is planned to be operational before targeted commencement of Good Bank if proposed Good Bank Restructuring Proposal proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago