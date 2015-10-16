BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding to increase its capital to 20.0 million lira
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
Oct 16 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Letter to shareholders of Electra Private Equity Plc
* Recognise that there may be legitimate differences of opinion between us and directors
* Chairman's review did not offer any original ideas to increase shareholder value or improve capital allocation at all
* We continue to hope that directors will reconsider their unwarranted opposition to our nominees - Edward Bramson
* Believe that electra and its shareholders should be prepared to pay handsomely for excess risk-adjusted returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago