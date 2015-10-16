BRIEF-Mediclin Q1 group EBIT negative 0.5 million euros
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
Oct 16 C-RAD AB :
* Signs agreement with Yale-New Haven hospital
* Receives a multi-site purchase order to supply Smilow Cancer Hospital and their satellite facilities with surface tracking technology
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :