UPDATE 4-Pearson shares jump on new cost-cuts, investors rebel at AGM
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
Oct 16 Sevan Marine ASA :
* Has decided to hand investigation report over to the Norwegian authority for investigation and prosecution of economic and environmental crime
* Based on Brazilian press articles indicating irregularities involving Sevan in the period 2005-2008, board initiated independent corporate investigation by Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA (Selmer)
* Selmer's main conclusion is that it is more likely than not, that illegal conduct in the form of improper payments to obtain business occurred when Petrobras awarded contracts to Sevan in 2005-2008 regarding Sevan Piranema, Sevan Driller and Sevan Brasil
* Board of Directors is assessing further actions and implications of the findings contained in the investigation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.