BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
Oct 16 Sanlam Ltd :
* Sanlam Group announces new CEO at Sanlam Investments
* Johan van der Merwe will step down as chief executive officer of Sanlam Investments
* Be succeeded by Robert Roux, currently chief operating officer of Sanlam Investments, with effect from Nov. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.