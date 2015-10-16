Oct 16 Arcoma AB :

* Product approval and first order from South Korea

* Order value is just under 1 million Swedish crowns ($121,582)

* System Precision is planned to be delivered in 2015 and will be in use at NHIS Ilsan Hospital

