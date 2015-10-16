BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
Oct 16 BC Partners:
* Funds advised by BC Partners have reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dümmen Orange
* To acquire Dümmen Orange from H2 Equity Partners and the Dümmen Family
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.