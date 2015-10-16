Oct 16 NPG Technology SA :
* To admit new investors into its shareholding structure
* Current shareholders to lose majority stake
* Says in new scheme financial investor to hold 30 percent
in NPG and industrial investor to hold 20 percent stake
* To admit new investors via share swap of two current
majority shareholders of NPG (DFC Group Societe Privee RL and
Inversiones Norcen SL)
* Financial investor to grant NPG with 1 million euro ($1.1
million) subordinated loan
* CEO, Enrique Cosio, will leave his post and become advisor
and managing director of development in NPG once shareholding
structure has changed
Source text: bit.ly/1hIlZrL
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)