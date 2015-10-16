BRIEF-Dean Foods announces minority investment, distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
Oct 16 Admiral Boats SA :
* Signs deal with the UK-based E.P. Barrus limited to deliver boats over 5 years
* Estimates value of deal at minimum of 11.5 million zlotys ($3.1 million)
* Will deliver at least 60 boats per year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7333 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11