Oct 16 Byggmax Group Ab

* Byggmax acquires Buildor for 130 million Swedish crowns

* The price is a combination of an initial price and additional considerations based on future revenue and profits. The initial purchase price is 70 million crowns for a debt free company

* In the latest 12 months Buildor's revenue was nearly 50 million crowns with a growth rate over 150 percent

* Buildor is an e-commerce hardware and building store