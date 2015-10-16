BRIEF-Dean Foods announces minority investment, distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
Oct 16 Byggmax Group Ab
* Byggmax acquires Buildor for 130 million Swedish crowns
* The price is a combination of an initial price and additional considerations based on future revenue and profits. The initial purchase price is 70 million crowns for a debt free company
* In the latest 12 months Buildor's revenue was nearly 50 million crowns with a growth rate over 150 percent
* Buildor is an e-commerce hardware and building store Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
