Oct 16 Pro Kapital Grupp As

* Says during offering period all 97,363 shares were subscribed with total value of 214,198.6 euros ($243,479.55)

* The offering of new shares took place from September 28 until October 16

* Says new amount of share capital is 10.8 million euros ($12.28 million) Source text for Eikon:

