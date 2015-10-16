BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
Oct 16 Klovern
* Has been contacted by an independent third party, interested in acquiring Klövern's shares in Tribona on terms which may be more favourable for shareholders in Klövern than Corem's offering
* Board of directors of Klövern is having preliminary discussions with this third party
* Will inform market as soon as any decision has been made, or if it is clear that discussions are terminated
* No decisions have been made, and it is to early to say whether discussions will lead to a transaction
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.