UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
Oct 16 TIE Kinetix NV :
* Announces strategic partnership with Leaseweb
* TIE Kinetix customers will be able to deploy their services across datacenters located throughout Europe, USA and Asia Source text: bit.ly/1NfyINY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.