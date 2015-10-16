BRIEF-Dean Foods announces minority investment, distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
Oct 16 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11