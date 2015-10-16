Oct 16 Lingotes Especiales SA :

* Says shareholders approve share capital increase of 1.4 million euros ($1.59 million) via issuance of new shares without share premium

* Shareholders approve reduction of share capital by 971,428 euros by amortization of 971,428 treasury shares Source text for Eikon:

