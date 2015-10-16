Oct 16 Tipiak SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 38.5 million euros ($43.7 million)versus 35.9 million euros a year ago

* 9M revenue amounts to 119.3 million euros, up from 112.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees sustained growth in sales and consolidation of results for FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1NMm3Fw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)