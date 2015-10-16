BRIEF-Mediclin Q1 group EBIT negative 0.5 million euros
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
Oct 16 Boiron SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 168.0 million euros ($190.7 million) versus 172.1 million euros a year ago
* Given development of activity at end of Sept and unpredictability of seasonal pathology of last quarter, FY 2015 operating income may not reach same level as in 2014
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :