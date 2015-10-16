Oct 16 Boiron SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 168.0 million euros ($190.7 million) versus 172.1 million euros a year ago

* Given development of activity at end of Sept and unpredictability of seasonal pathology of last quarter, FY 2015 operating income may not reach same level as in 2014

