Oct 16 D'Ieteren SA :

* Says about 320,000 vehicles of the Volkswagen Group will be recalled in Belgium

* D'Ieteren Auto to make recall of vehicles with EA189 diesel engine and non-compliant software mandatory

* Has no detailed information on nature and timing of technical procedures to be developed by Volkswagen Group

Source text: bit.ly/1VWrzUX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)