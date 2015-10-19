BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Nicox SA :
* Its board of directors is implementing a 5-for-1 reverse stock split
* Reverse stock split will become effective on December 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS