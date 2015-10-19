BRIEF-Anhui Ankai Automobile's sales down 29.1 pct y/y in Jan-April
* Says it sold 2,108 buses in January-April, down 29.1 percent y/y
Oct 19 Elegant Hotels Group Plc :
* Trading update in relation to year ended Sept. 30,2015
* Trading since interim results in June has remained solid and operating results for year ended Sept. 30, 2015 are in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it sold 2,108 buses in January-April, down 29.1 percent y/y
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)