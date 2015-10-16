UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
Oct 16 Sevenet SA :
* Signs 2 million zloty ($536,700) net deal with new client for delivery and installation of Cisco equipment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.