Oct 16 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Announces that European Commission approves isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) as a treatment for invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the European Union

* Marketing authorization for isavuconazole will be valid in all 28 European Union (EU) member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)