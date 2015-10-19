Oct 19 Mdxhealth SA :

* To participate in prospective 4M clinical study evaluating synergy of MRI and Selectmdx for prostate cancer

* Has entered into an agreement with Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, for inclusion of Selectmdx for prostate cancer test into 4M prospective clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)