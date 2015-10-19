BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Mdxhealth SA :
* To participate in prospective 4M clinical study evaluating synergy of MRI and Selectmdx for prostate cancer
* Has entered into an agreement with Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, for inclusion of Selectmdx for prostate cancer test into 4M prospective clinical study
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS