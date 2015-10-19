European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Oct 19 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Londonmetric sells a further two retail assets for 32 million stg
* Has sold DFS property in Enfield for 24.5 million stg (Londonmetric share 7.5 million stg) on behalf of its DFS joint venture
* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6