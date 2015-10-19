Oct 19 Biosynex SA :

* Launches capital increase with preferential subscription rights to a maximum of 1.96 million euros ($2.23 million)

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights for issuance of 713,999 shares at unit price of 2.75 euros

* Expects 2015 revenue of 21 million euros and EBE of 1.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ZPQ3UR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)