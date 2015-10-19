Oct 19 Weifa ASA :

* Companies controlled by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen sold on Oct. 16 about 65 million shares in Weifa at 1.27 Norwegian crown per share

* After transactions Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies hold 50.8 million shares in Weifa, corresponding to 6.4 percent of outstanding shares

($1 = 8.0973 Norwegian crowns)