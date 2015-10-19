Oct 19 Merafe Resources Ltd :

* Production report for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture (venture) for first nine months of 2015 increased by 14.5 pct

* Increase was primarily attributable to additional production from Project Lion II furnaces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)