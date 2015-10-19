BRIEF-Telford Homes says selected as preferred partner for South Kilburn project
* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6
Oct 19 Mgi France SA :
* H1 net income group share of 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million), up 23.3 pct
* H1 operating income of 4.9 million euros, up 23.4 pct
* Q3 revenue 9.9 million euros, up 34 pct
* Is confident in increasing results for 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6
ZURICH, May 4 An estimated $1.3 billion insurance industry price tag from Australia's Cyclone Debbie will "certainly" impact regional reinsurance pricing even if it doesn't make waves across the globe, Swiss Re's finance chief told Reuters.