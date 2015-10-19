Oct 19 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* Successful placement of the bond 2014/20

* Successful placement of 7 million euros ($7.95 million) achieved in recent months with institutional investors

* Bond 2014/2020 has a coupon of 8.00 percent per year

* Achieved initial target volume of 15 million euros

* Will use additional funds from bond to expand business area: nursing homes and residential properties with emphasis on Germany and Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)