Oct 19 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Submits application for pivotal phase II/III clinical trial of inhaled molgramostim (Molgradex) for patients with pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP)

* Pivotal phase II/III clinical trial named IMPALA will be carried out in up to 51 patients

* Study will take place at multiple highly specialised sites - 10 lung centres in Europe, one in Russia and one in Israel

