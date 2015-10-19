BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Submits application for pivotal phase II/III clinical trial of inhaled molgramostim (Molgradex) for patients with pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP)
* Pivotal phase II/III clinical trial named IMPALA will be carried out in up to 51 patients
* Study will take place at multiple highly specialised sites - 10 lung centres in Europe, one in Russia and one in Israel
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS