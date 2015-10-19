BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's April hog sales down, average prices fall
* Says April hog sales down 10.43 percent y/y at 2.88 billion yuan ($417.68 million), average prices down 4.79 percent m/m at 15.29 yuan/kg
Oct 19 Crookes Brothers Ltd
* JSE: CKS - Update on the claw-back offer
* Anticipated that JSE approval for claw back offer will be obtained in mid-November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell for the third month in a row in April as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.