BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Elekta AB
* Says reiterated plan to reduce costs by SEK 450 million , as well as ambition to improve EBITA margin with 6 percentage points by fiscal year 2017/18 at a Capital Markets Presentation during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting
* Says reiterated expected mid-term market growth rate of 3-5 percent per year
* Says the comprehensive action program launched earlier this fiscal year is on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS