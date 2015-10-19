Oct 19 Groclin SA :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with RECARO Automotive for production of car seat parts for Ford Focus ST valued at about 4.5 million euros ($5.1 million) yearly

* The letter of intent is in form of nomination letter and the deliveries are to be realized for the period of at least five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)