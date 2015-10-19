BRIEF-Anhui Ankai Automobile's sales down 29.1 pct y/y in Jan-April
* Says it sold 2,108 buses in January-April, down 29.1 percent y/y
Oct 19 Groclin SA :
* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with RECARO Automotive for production of car seat parts for Ford Focus ST valued at about 4.5 million euros ($5.1 million) yearly
* The letter of intent is in form of nomination letter and the deliveries are to be realized for the period of at least five years
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)