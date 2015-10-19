Oct 19 Sanoma Oyj

* Completes co-operation negotiations

* Meetings with affected employees will commence today and be concluded by Oct. 21, 2015

* Total number of employees affected by this programme is 241

* Completion of co-operation negotiations concerning Sanoma Media Finland and Sanoma's Group-wide support functions

