BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 NanoRepro AG :
* Closes cooperation agreement with AristoPharma Iberia S.L.
* Planned launch of pregnancy early test and ovulation tests still in 2015 in Spain
* From 2016 expansion of the portfolio in the field of family planning and food supplements from the alphabiol series
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS