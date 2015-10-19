BRIEF-ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere FY net loss widens to 0.6 mln euros
* Announced FY net loss of 571,534 euros ($624,001) versus loss 267,911 euros year ago
Oct 19 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* New order for components to Consumer Electronics Market
* Delivery of components will take place in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016
* Total value of $3.5 million
