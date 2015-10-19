BRIEF-Sagax Q1 rental income up to SEK 444 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 444 MILLION VERSUS SEK 353 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 19 Prestige Assurance Plc :
* Says Gopalan Srinivasan stepped down as chairman of the company effective oct. 14
* Says Hassan Musa Usman was appointed as new chairman of co., effective oct. 14
* Says Usman recently retired as CEO of ASO Savings and Loans plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intervest Offices & Warehouses proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related conditions