Fitch: Loan Loss Reserve Releases Help BNPP's Resilient 1Q17

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) BNP Paribas S.A.'s (BNPP) 1Q17 results remained sound in a seasonally strong quarter despite intensifying pressure on net interest income from low interest rates in the bank's domestic markets, says Fitch Ratings. The magnitude of the recovery in trading revenue from a historically weak 1Q16 also highlighted the relative strength of BNPP's corporate bond franchise in Europe. In 1Q17, pre-tax profit rose 15% yoy to