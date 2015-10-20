Oct 20 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Reports 9-month net profit of 104.1 million euros ($117.9 million) compared to 63.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month sales revenue is 660.9 million euros compared to 494.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBITDA is 173.2 million euros compared to 114.0 million euros a year ago

* Outlook for 2015 raised

* 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies is forecasted to reach around 25.5 percent to 26.0 percent (previous guidance: about 25.0 percent to 25.5 percent)

* 2015 sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 20 percent (previous guidance: about 15 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)