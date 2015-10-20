BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals to buy back 5 mln shares
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
Oct 20 Evotec AG
* Evotec and Beyond Batten Disease Foundation collaborate to advance emerging therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease
* Says to develop in vivo mechanistic and efficacy assays to assess translational potential of fundamental and early drug discovery findings emerging from academic institutions in U.S. and Europe
* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2017, with an option to extend beyond this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS