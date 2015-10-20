BRIEF-Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology says quarterly unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 Million, down 33.88pct
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
Oct 20 Oberthur Technologies Sa (IPO-OBER.PA):
* Says expects to exceed 1 billion euros in sales this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO